Best answer: Yes, you can play in local co-op with Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury. Up to four players can play one of the four playable characters.

Everything you remember and much more

While it seems like there will be several new features to explore in this new release, many of us are wondering if some older features, like local multiplayer, will be included in this release. The answer to that question is yes, you can play with up to four players in local co-op while exploring Super Mario 3D World, and one additional player can join you for some local co-op in Bowser's Fury.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is the latest entry in the Mario series that's shaping up to be much more than just a simple port of a Wii U favorite. Super Mario 3D World has been updated with many new features, including online multiplayer , a photo mode, and plenty of QoL features, while Bowser's Fury is shaping up to be a larger than life adventure that was built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch .

When Super Mario 3D World was first released, one of the biggest selling points was its multiplayer. You and three other friends could take control of Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and even Rosalina as you help each other reach the goal and compete for a high score. Nintendo may have updated the game with online multiplayer, but it left the local multiplayer totally intact. All you have to do is pass the Joy-Con controller or one of the many great Nintendo Switch controllers to a friend.

Leading up to the game's launch, Nintendo shared more information about Bowser's Fury and confirmed that local co-op has also been included in the new mode as well. A second player can take the role of Bowser Jr. and help Mario defeat enemies and uncover secrets.

There have been many great Wii U games that were given a second chance at popularity thanks to the Nintendo Switch, but Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury seems like way more than just a simple port. Don't forget to preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury so you can play it first when it launches on Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021.