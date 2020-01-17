What you need to know
- Apple has produced some stunning wallpapers.
- There's a new one with every macOS release.
- Now you can have them all blended into one.
If you're a fan of Apple's macOS wallpapers you're in for a treat because someone combined them all into a single image. And it's amazing. And you're going to want it on everything.
This fever-dream of a wallpaper comes courtesy of iOS themer Jenny, and while they didn't think anyone would use it, they've been proven wrong after TNW spotted it. And my oh my do I want it!
No one asked for this. But here it is: every macOS wallpaper from Mac OS X 10.0 Cheetah to macOS 10.15 Catalina combined. I highly doubt that anyone will ever use this. But I’ll use it lol pic.twitter.com/Qh9Kyo3OxT— 🄹🅴🅽🅽🆈 (@J3nRa1n) December 25, 2019
The wallpaper is a combination of every macOS wallpaper from version 10.0 through the current 10.15 release and you can download it for yourself. Which you really should! Amazingly, that Google Drive link will also give you access to every iOS wallpaper combined as well as every iPhone 11 wallpaper in a pair of images, too.
Decisions, decisions!
Tracker maker Tile will testify against Apple in today's antitrust hearing
The relationship between Tile and Apple has turned sour. And now the tracker maker is going to testify in today's antitrust hearing.
The EU wants to mandate USB-C ports on smartphones
The EU wants portable device manufacturers to adopt a common charging standard. Previously, the bloc had adopted a position of encouragement, but that policy did not lead to the desired results.
Facebook abandons plan to sell ads in WhatsApp
Facebook has reportedly abandoned plans to sell ads inside WhatsApp, plans that resulted in co-founder Jan Koum leaving the group in 2018.
The perfect fit for smaller spaces, the best 32-inch TVs
Big-screen TVs are the greatest, but a 55-inch probably doesn't make much sense in your bedroom, kitchen, or smaller living room. 32 inches is often the perfect size for these spaces, and these are the best 32-inch TVs you can buy.