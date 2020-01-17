macOS wallpapers combinedSource: @J3nRa1n

If you're a fan of Apple's macOS wallpapers you're in for a treat because someone combined them all into a single image. And it's amazing. And you're going to want it on everything.

This fever-dream of a wallpaper comes courtesy of iOS themer Jenny, and while they didn't think anyone would use it, they've been proven wrong after TNW spotted it. And my oh my do I want it!

The wallpaper is a combination of every macOS wallpaper from version 10.0 through the current 10.15 release and you can download it for yourself. Which you really should! Amazingly, that Google Drive link will also give you access to every iOS wallpaper combined as well as every iPhone 11 wallpaper in a pair of images, too.

Decisions, decisions!