What you need to know
- Apple TV+ is to get a new series starring Brie Larson.
Brie Larson is set to star in and executive produce a new show for Apple TV+, according to a new report.
Lessons in Chemistry, says Variety, is based on an upcoming novel by Bonne Garmus.
The series is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor, and copywriter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, "Lessons in Chemistry" follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science.
The new show is set to be published in Spring of next year, the report goes on to say.
Apple TV+ continues to pick up new content with A-list stars involved and this is just the latest example of that. That's in addition to the already impressive collection of shows that Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy, including the likes of For All Mankind, The Morning Show, and more.
Apple TV+ is a $4.99 per month subscription service that is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle. Content can be enjoyed across all of Apple's platforms as well as numerous streaming devices and smart TVs. The Apple TV app also recently came to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, too.
