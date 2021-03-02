With a name like Skyfall, this iPhone 12 Pro Max case from Caseology has got to look cool. In the design department, the Skyfall does live up to its cool name with sleek likes, a slim profile, and a shiny metallic bumper that is both protective and eye-catching. Caseology is known for creating high-quality and affordable cases; this one doesn't disappoint. Whether you're looking for a clear case, a protective bumper, or a cool new look for your iPhone, the Caseology Skyfall offers a little bit of everything. There were a few little details I thought could use improvement, however. Below you'll find all the pros and cons of using this case with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Caseology Skyfall Bottom line: With an eye-catching metallic bumper and a crystal clear backplate, your iPhone will look smart in the Caseology Skyfall. And don't worry about dropping it; this case also offers rugged drop protection. The Good Stylish, metallic design

Clear back lets the iPhone show through

Easy to install

Rugged protection The Bad Metallic surface scratches easily

Needs a better colorway to match Pacific Blue iPhones $30 at Caseology

$14 at Amazon

Shiny protection Caseology Skyfall: What I like

The first thing I noticed about the Caseology Skyfall case was the shiny metallic bumper covering the edges. This is a striking design element that really stands out and looks good alongside the clear back panel. The lower layer is made of a crystal clear TPU material that lets the iPhone 12 Pro Max shine through. This material also has a soft, supple texture that serves for more than good looks. The clear inner layer provides the first layer of shock absorption, attributing to the case's high drop protection. The flexible material also makes installation easy; it stretches easily around the iPhone, but the fit is nice and snug once it's on. This is also the layer that incorporates raised edges around the screen and camera for added protection. The outer bumper is the part that gives the case a cool look, but it also adds to the protective qualities of the case, reinforcing the edges and corners of the phone against hard drops and falls. Other benefits include wireless charging support and tactile, clicky built-in button covers. Look out for scratches Caseology Skyfall: What I don't like

While the shiny metallic bumpers are my favorite part of the Skyfall case design, I'm not sure how well they'll hold up to rough treatment. I've already noticed a few tiny hairline scratches along the corners. Granted, I am really rough on my iPhones, which is why I need a really tough case, but I've only used the case for a few weeks. I'm worried that over time, the scratches along the bumper will become more noticeable. Right now, the hairline scratches are barely visible, but I will update this review accordingly if the problem worsens over time. I'd also appreciate a few more colorways for this case. The red color that I have is striking; it would look amazing on a black case. Since my iPhone is Pacific Blue, though, I would have loved a turquoise, light blue, or silver colorway to go with it. I'm hoping Caseology incorporates this into their lineup in the future because this a cool-looking case. The competition

The Skyfall is a unique case in that it has a flexible clear core with colorful metallic bumpers. Very few cases share such a look, but the TORRAS Patronus Series comes close. The Patronus Series also has a clear layer that reveals the iPhone's back panel, along with a metallic bumper for added protection and eye-pleasing color. The TORRAS Patronus offers many of the same benefits as the Caseology Skyfall, but it is also more expensive. The Skyfall is the better deal of the two. Caseology Skyfall: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You appreciate good design at a good price. The Caseology Skyfall is simple and attractive with clean lines and a striking appearance. Design junkies will appreciate how this case is made. You like a natural look. Although the bumpers are opaque, the black panel of this case is crystal clear, so the natural beauty of your iPhone 12 can still shine through. You're in a hurry. You won't have to waste time struggling to get this case on or off. It's super easy to install, and if you like to change cases often, it slips off easily as well. You need good protection. If you're rough on your iPhones, you can count on this case to keep it protected, even for heavy falls and drops. You should not buy this if ... You can't abide a scratch or two. Over time, the metallic bumpers of this case may become scratched. If you drop your iPhone a lot, the corners of the case might not stay pristine long, but the iPhone itself will be safe and secure. You have a Pacific Blue iPhone. Although the red colorway looks fine on my Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro Max, I think a light blue/green or silver colorway would look better. 4 out of 5 Overall the Caseology Skyfall is a good-looking case that provides rugged protection for your iPhone 12. It has a unique design that incorporates a pop of color around the bumpers and a clear backing to allow the iPhone's sleek look to show through. It feels good in the hand protects every surface of the iPhone if you happen to drop it. If you drop it too often, that nice metallic bumper might develop some scratches over time, so keep that in mind if you're buying the case for protective reasons. It will definitely protect the iPhone, but it might show some damage if mistreated. If you're not a serial butterfingers and you love good design and shiny details, however, this is the case for you.