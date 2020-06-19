I still remember the first time I'd heard of an iPod. I thought, "Well, that's just dumb. It's an inferior way to listen to music. I'll just keep my huge binder of CDs and box of cassette tapes, thank you very much." The convenience of having hundreds of albums at your fingertips finally won me over, but it wasn't until the fourth-generation iPod Nano came out. Though I thank the technological geniuses every day for coming up with such a useful method of transporting music, I still revert to my old-school ways at home. I have an entire wall dedicated to vinyl records and a rotating storage shelf with hundreds of cassette tapes. But why though? You may be asking why right now. Why would I clutter up my house with such outdated music? Can you even get a cassette player anymore? The answer to the latter is yes. You can find them used at just about any thrift store and you can still buy good quality, new cassette players from some music stores. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo It's all about nostalgia. Unlike vinyl records, cassette tapes absolutely do not sound better than digital. They sound tiny and have a low hiss in the background and will start to worble if you listen to the same tape over and over too many times. It's purely for the joy of removing the cellophane protection, clicking open that case, and unfolding that cassette card filled with teeny-tiny lyrics and album art. I can still remember that fresh print smell. Memories

As a kid, my only options for purchasing music were on vinyl or on cassette tape. Vinyl was more expensive, so my meager allowance was spent on cassettes. These were tiny little albums that could fit in your pocket. If you had a Walkman (another bit of obsolete tech that I love), cassette tapes were the only way you could bring your music with you. I carried many backpacks filled with more tapes than books around with me. Cassette tapes are more rugged than vinyl records but are far from tough. The plastic casings crack easier than an iPhone screen and the tape is prone to get caught in the tape player, which could cause all kinds of issues, including the cassette being permanently stuck in your tape deck. Still, I carried them with me everywhere I went. If you're young enough, you've probably heard of mixtapes (thank you Guardians of the Galaxy). If you're older, you may remember making or receiving your first mixtape. The first mixtape I made was by recording my favorite songs from the radio. I made my own personal top 20 hits on a 90-minute blank tape. The first mixtape I received was from my first crush. Have you ever received a mixtape, or even an Apple Music or Spotify playlist, from your crush? The songs spoke to me. These artists were like Cyrano de Bergerac for a boy that didn't have the nerve to say how he felt about me. Here's what makes a mixtape better than sharing a playlist: the person who made it had to hand write the song titles and artists or will have made their own artwork. It's personal. It's made with love. It's made just for you. Artwork