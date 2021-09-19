What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted "What is a DASL," a new behind-the-scenes video from "CODA."
- The Sundance award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released a new behind-the-scenes video from "CODA" to its official YouTube channel.
The new video, titled 'What is a DASL,' features the cast and crew talking about how two Directors of Artistic Sign Language worked to reinterpret the film's script from English into ASL.
The script for CODA had to be reinterpreted from English into ASL. See how the Directors of Artistic Sign Language worked with CODA's creators to make sure every sign was right. Watch CODA, now streaming on Apple TV+.
The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and took home four awards, is now streaming on Apple TV+. 'CODA' tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, check it out below:
'CODA' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
