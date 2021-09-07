Coda Name SignsSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ has debuted 'Name Signs,' a new behind-the-scenes video from 'CODA.'
  • The Sundance award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ has released a new behind-the-scenes video from 'CODA' to its official YouTube channel.

The new video, titled 'Name Signs,' features the cast and crew talking about how its director received her name sign after bumping heads with another crew member on set.

Name Signs can only be given by a Deaf person. Director of CODA, Siân Heder, has always wanted one. During filming, she walked right into one. Watch CODA, now streaming on Apple TV+.

The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and took home four awards, is now streaming on Apple TV+. 'CODA' tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

If you haven't seen the trailer for the new film, check it out below:

'CODA' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the groundbreaking film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.

