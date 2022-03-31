Cast and crew of 'Severance' to host live Q&A on Twitter

"Severance," the new thriller series starring Adam Scott, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

To celebrate the success of the new series thus far, the cast and crew are taking to Twitter for a live Q&A about the show. You can join in on the Q&A on Friday, April 1 from 12:00-1:00 PM PST to interact with Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, and more.

The thriller series is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. It tells the story of Mark Scout, a man whose life goes sideways after undergoing a procedure that separates his work and personal memories.

In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. "Severance" reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora," "Boyhood"), who stars alongside Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation," "Step Brothers"), Emmy Award winner John Turturro ("The Plot Against America," "The Night Of"), Britt Lower ("High Maintenance," "Casual"), Zach Cherry ("You," "Succession"), Dichen Lachman ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Altered Carbon"), Jen Tullock ("Before You Know It," "Bless This Mess"), Tramell Tillman ("Hunters," Dietland"), Michael Chernus ("Orange is the New Black," "Patriot") and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series yet, check it out below: