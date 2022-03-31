Cast and crew of 'Severance' to host live Q&A on Twitter

What you need to know
- "Severance" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The creators and cast of the series are taking to Twitter for a Q&A.
- The Q&A will be held on Friday, April 1 from 12:00-1:00 PM PST
"Severance," the new thriller series starring Adam Scott, is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the success of the new series thus far, the cast and crew are taking to Twitter for a live Q&A about the show. You can join in on the Q&A on Friday, April 1 from 12:00-1:00 PM PST to interact with Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, and more.
The thriller series is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller. It tells the story of Mark Scout, a man whose life goes sideways after undergoing a procedure that separates his work and personal memories.
In "Severance," Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in 'work-life balance' is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.
"Severance" reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora," "Boyhood"), who stars alongside Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation," "Step Brothers"), Emmy Award winner John Turturro ("The Plot Against America," "The Night Of"), Britt Lower ("High Maintenance," "Casual"), Zach Cherry ("You," "Succession"), Dichen Lachman ("Jurassic World: Dominion," "Altered Carbon"), Jen Tullock ("Before You Know It," "Bless This Mess"), Tramell Tillman ("Hunters," Dietland"), Michael Chernus ("Orange is the New Black," "Patriot") and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series yet, check it out below:
"Severance" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It joins the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the new Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Improve your music, gaming, or partying with this excellent speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker like the EasySMX VKF2PRO can improve your music, gaming, and movie experiences. These can even connect together for party stereo.
Apple makes fresh bid to comply with Dutch App Store rules
Apple has made a further change to its offering to developers of dating apps in the Netherlands in a fresh bid to comply with new laws.
Craig Federighi reveals why some people get iPhone updates before others
Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi has revealed Apple rolls out its iOS updates incrementally.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.