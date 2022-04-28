What you need to know
- "Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The drama series is told over eight episodes in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.
- The cast reflects on who their "Sunja" is in a new video.
"Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
To celebrate the release of the new series, Apple has shared a new video on YouTube titled "Who is Your Sunja?" You can check out the new video below:
Everyone has a "Sunja" in their life—someone from a previous generation who sacrificed and set the foundation for every generation after them. Watch the cast of Pachinko reflect on who the "Sunja" is in their lives. Watch Pachinko now, only on Apple TV+.
The series "is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations."
Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
"Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror," "The Killing"), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.
The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, you can check it out below:
"Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K or our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
