Even though graduations and holiday get-togethers are looking a bit different this year than usual, that's no excuse to leave your loved one giftless on their special day. Thanks to Best Buy's 3-day sale this weekend, whether you're shopping for dad or a recent grad, you can score limited-time discounts on smart TVs, computers, Apple Watch and other Apple devices, Ring video doorbells, gaming headsets, and more. Plus, Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.

Don't Wait! Best Buy 3-day Dads & Grads sale Through Sunday night, Best Buy is offering deals to help you save on graduation gifts and Father's Day presents, from smart TVs and PCs to Apple devices and Ring video doorbells. Limited Time Only See at Best Buy

Make sure to shop soon, as even though this sale is scheduled to last for three days, some deals could sell out early; one 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV already has. If you're looking for a smart TV in today's sale, TCL's 65-inch 8 Series 4K Smart Roku TV is another stellar choice. It's discounted by $1,000 off its original cost right now, bringing its price down to $999.99. Since this model already has Roku functionality, you'll be able to access Netflix, Disney+, and The Roku Channel without having to plug in a streaming device.

Meanwhile, various Apple computers are up to $1,050 off this weekend. You can save up to $200 on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, while select MacBook Air models are now $100 off. However, the largest discounts are on two 15.4-inch MacBook Pro models starting at $2,899.99 while supplies last. You can save up to $45 on Apple Airpods today as well.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though if your purchase is less than $35 or if you'd like to receive your order faster, you can select free curbside pick-up for any store where stock is available.

Father's Day is only a week away now, but if you can't find anything to buy dad in Best Buy's sale, check out this guide to the best Father's Day deals for more gift ideas.