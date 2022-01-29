Just days after reports that Apple TV+ has picked up Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth, the movie has won its first award.

Reports of Apple TV+'s involvement surfaced recently with a reported $15 million being spent to bring it under the streamer's wing. Now it's already received another win, this time in the form of the audience choice in the U.S. Dramatic category at the virtual Sundance Film Festival.

First reported by Variety, the win could be the first for many for a movie that has all the makings of being an Apple TV+ hit. Written by and starring Raiff, the movie also has Dakota Johnson to its name.

"Cha Cha Real Smooth" stars Raiff as a recent graduate working as a bar mitzvah hype man. While on the job, he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Leslie Mann, Evan Assante, Raúl Castillo and Odeya Rush fill out the ensemble.

We don't yet know when we will be able to watch the movie ourselves, but it's likely to already be one at the top of many must-watch lists.

If you want to enjoy Cha Cha Real Smooth in style — whenever it's available to stream — be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. If an Apple TV isn't your style, fear not. Apple TV+ can be streamed on iPhones, Macs, and iPads as well as a host of streaming devices including game consoles.