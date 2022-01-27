What you need to know
- Apple has picked up Cha Cha Real Smooth from the virtual Sundance Film Festival.
- It's thought that Apple paid around $15 million to buy the movie.
- Netflix, Sony, and Amazon were reportedly also keen on picking up Cha Cha Real Smooth before Apple swooped.
Apple TV+ has reportedly picked up Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth after winning a "competitive bidding situation" that involved some of Hollywood's biggest hitters.
Variety reports that Apple TV+ beat out stiff competition from all the usual suspects including Netflix.
The movie was plucked out of this year's virtual Sundance Film Festival.
"Cha Cha Real Smooth" stars Raiff as a recent graduate working as a bar mitzvah hype man. While on the job, he strikes up a unique friendship with a young mother (Dakota Johnson) and her teenage daughter (Vanessa Burghardt). Leslie Mann, Evan Assante, Raúl Castillo and Odeya Rush fill out the ensemble.
It's thought that Apple paid around $15 million to get hold of Cha Cha Real Smooth in a deal that is said to be the biggest deal yet for this year's virtual sundance market. It also comes a year after Apple broke the spending record by paying $25 million to pick up CODA, a movie that has since gone on to prove very popular indeed. Apple TV+ will no doubt be hoping for a repeat performance out of Cha Cha Real Smooth.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
