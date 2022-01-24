What you need to know
- Chase Sui Wonders has reportedly signed on to City on Fire.
- City on Fire is an upcoming Apple TV+ series that will also star Wyatt Oleff.
- Wonders previously appeared in On the Rocks for Apple TV+.
Chase Sui Wonders has reportedly signed on to be part of the upcoming Apple TV+ series 'City on Fire' ahead of filming. Wonders was previously involved in the On the Rocks movie and will apparently join Wyatt Oleff on one of the streamer's many upcoming projects.
Wonders will be one of the main characters in the new series, according to a Variety report. The new Apple TV+ show will be based on a book of the same name written by Garth Risk Hallberg.
In "City on Fire," NYU student Samantha (Wonders) is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends' band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she's revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.
No timescale ahs been given for when the new show will be available to stream, but with its current pre-production state, we can expect it to be some ways off just yet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
