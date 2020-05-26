The Product Red Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are down to just $179.99. The one-day deal takes $20 off the price we see for the Bluetooth headphones these days and is one of the best prices we've seen. The price drop only applies to the Citrus Red model and is being matched at Amazon. If you've been looking for the best place to buy the Best Solo3, this deal tops the list right now if red is your color.

One-day deal Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns 5 minutes into 3 hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. $179.99 $199.99 $20 off See at Best Buy

The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.

We reviewed the Beats Solo3 headphones, giving them 4 stars out of 5 and paraising their design, sound quality, and battery life. The only real criticism was their lack of noise-cancellation, which Beats has since added with the Solo Pro line, though those regularly go for $300. Existing owners score them similarly, with an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 10,000 reviews at Amazon. Best Buy reviewers score them even more highly.

Shipping at Best Buy is free, though you might get your hands on the headphones quicker if you opt for curbside pickup where available. If you're not sold on the Beats Solo3, check out our list of 2020's best wireless headphones for a few other options to suit varying budgets.