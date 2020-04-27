A major discount just reached a number of styles of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. For today only select models are almost down to just $169.99. That's almost half off their retail price and around $30 less than you'd pick them up these days at most third-party retailers. There are a bunch of stlyes to choose from, several of which are no longer available at Amazon or elsewhere.

The Solo3 headphones are great for travel with up to 40 hours of battery life, fine-tuned acoustics, an adjustable fit, and foldable design. They support quick charging, so five minutes on the charger gets you three hours of playback. The W1 chip helps connectivity remain seamless and the audio sounds great. There are also on-ear controls that are easy to use and can help you take calls, change your music, and activate Siri with the push of a button.

We reviewed the Beats Solo3 headphones, giving them 4 stars out of 5 and paraising their design, sound quality, and battery life. The only real criticism was their lack of noise-cancellation, which Beats has since added with the Solo Pro line, though those go for $300. Existing owners score them similarly, with an average rating of 4.5 stars from 10,000 reviews at Amazon. If you're not sold on the Beats Solo3, check out our list of 2020's best wireless headphones for a few other options to suit varying budgets.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.