What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.
- All 13 episodes of the new show will stream from January 21.
Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a TV show based on the kids show from yesteryear. The show starts streaming on January 21, but you'll obviously need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in.
Apple confirmed the premiere date in a press release, noting that some of the original Fraggles will be joined by new ones voiced by special guest stars.
Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by Foo Fighters, kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.
All 13 episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will be available to stream on day one, so there will be no need to wait for your next fix!
Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. As far as streaming services go, the number of original shows, movies, and documentaries on offer makes Apple TV+ some of the best value around.
If you want to enjoy Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
