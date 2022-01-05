Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by Foo Fighters, kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Apple confirmed the premiere date in a press release , noting that some of the original Fraggles will be joined by new ones voiced by special guest stars.

Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared the first official trailer for Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, a TV show based on the kids show from yesteryear. The show starts streaming on January 21, but you'll obviously need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in.

All 13 episodes of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock will be available to stream on day one, so there will be no need to wait for your next fix!

Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. As far as streaming services go, the number of original shows, movies, and documentaries on offer makes Apple TV+ some of the best value around.

