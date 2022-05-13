Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the upcoming animated adventure movie Luck. The movie will premiere on August 5 and will star Simon Pegg among many others.

"Luck" centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon," "Yellow Rose") will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible," "Ice Age," "Star Trek Beyond") will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam's partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

The teaser runs for less than two minutes but it introduces us to the idea of the Land of Luck as well as two of the main characters — Sam and Bob, that adorable cat.