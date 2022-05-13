What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for Luck.
- *Luck is an animated adventure movie from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation.
- The movie will premiere on August 8.
Apple TV+ has shared a new teaser for the upcoming animated adventure movie Luck. The movie will premiere on August 5 and will star Simon Pegg among many others.
Apple TV+ says that Luck will tell the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person on the planet. But then she discovers the Land of Luck and everything changes.
"Luck" centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around. Eva Noblezada ("Hadestown," "Miss Saigon," "Yellow Rose") will provide the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever. Simon Pegg ("Mission: Impossible," "Ice Age," "Star Trek Beyond") will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam's partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.
The teaser runs for less than two minutes but it introduces us to the idea of the Land of Luck as well as two of the main characters — Sam and Bob, that adorable cat.
The new movie will debut globally on August 5 and you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch. Those with an Apple One subscription incorporating Apple TV+ and other Apple services will also be good to go, too.
If you want to enjoy Luck in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
