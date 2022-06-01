Check out these special AR trading cards ahead of WWDC22 next week

What you need to know
- Apple is readying itself for next week's WWDC event and has shared a new AR-based easter egg via its Events website.
- Visiting Apple's Events website on an iPhone and iPad will see the option to open AR-based trading cards.
- Each trading card features a Memoji face and a code snippet.
Apple continues to get ready for the WWDC22 opening keynote and subsequent week of developer events and now it's shared a set of AR-based trading cards to help get the hype flowing.
Released via the Apple Events website when visited on an iPhone or iPad, the new trading cards feature various Memoji characters once opened. Multiple cards are available in each pack with various different combinations available. The bottom of the card also features a code snippet that can be translated, with one example becoming the emoji for Hair Force One, the nickname given to Apple SVP of engineering Craig Federighi.
Apple's WWDC22 even is set to be a huge affair with new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software on the horizon. All of Apple's hardware will see new software announced, although it won't be available to the public until much later this year. Developers will be able to get their hands on initial beta releases almost immediately, however.
Developers looking to make the most of WWDC can now register for Digital Lounges ahead of the event, giving them the chance to join discussions about whatever Apple announces next week. Apple has also now confirmed the Apple Design Awards finalists for 2022, with the winners being announced on June 6.
Besides the annual iPhone announcement in September, the WWDC opening keynote is arguably the biggest date in the Apple calendar and it's sure to be a big week.
