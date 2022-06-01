Check out these special AR trading cards ahead of WWDC22 next week

Apple continues to get ready for the WWDC22 opening keynote and subsequent week of developer events and now it's shared a set of AR-based trading cards to help get the hype flowing.

Released via the Apple Events website when visited on an iPhone or iPad, the new trading cards feature various Memoji characters once opened. Multiple cards are available in each pack with various different combinations available. The bottom of the card also features a code snippet that can be translated, with one example becoming the emoji for Hair Force One, the nickname given to Apple SVP of engineering Craig Federighi.

Oh man there’s an ultra rare rainbow Craig card. And the code snippet is “hair force one” in emoji! https://t.co/x98g5M0nBX — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) May 31, 2022

Apple's WWDC22 even is set to be a huge affair with new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV software on the horizon. All of Apple's hardware will see new software announced, although it won't be available to the public until much later this year. Developers will be able to get their hands on initial beta releases almost immediately, however.

Developers looking to make the most of WWDC can now register for Digital Lounges ahead of the event, giving them the chance to join discussions about whatever Apple announces next week. Apple has also now confirmed the Apple Design Awards finalists for 2022, with the winners being announced on June 6.

Besides the annual iPhone announcement in September, the WWDC opening keynote is arguably the biggest date in the Apple calendar and it's sure to be a big week.

Which WWDC 22 software release are you most excited for?