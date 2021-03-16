What you need to know
- Cherry topped the streaming charts in first place last weekend.
- The film beat out the sequel to Coming to America to take the crown.
- It has received poor reviews from critics but decent reviews from audiences.
Apple TV+ seems to have a hit on its hands with Cherry, the latest film from the Russo Brothers starring Tom Holland.
A new report from streaming services aggregator Reelgood reveals that the film topped the streaming charts last weekend from the two million users that share their streaming habits with the platform. Coming 2 America and, funny enough, Coming To America came in second the third place for Amazon Prime Video. Spider-Man: Homecoming, which also stars Holland, came in 9th place with its debut on FuboTV.
Despite receiving less than stellar reviews from critics (the film currently has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it appears that it is being generally enjoyed by audiences. The audience score on the platform currently rates it at 74%.
The film, which debuted on Apple's streaming service last week, stars Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in a Forrest-Gump-like chronicle of Holland's life as a high-school student, soldier, drug addict, and eventual bank robber.
"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.
You can watch Cherry on Apple TV+ now. Apple's streaming service is available on a number of devices, but the best experience you can get is still with the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
