Apple TV+ seems to have a hit on its hands with Cherry, the latest film from the Russo Brothers starring Tom Holland.

A new report from streaming services aggregator Reelgood reveals that the film topped the streaming charts last weekend from the two million users that share their streaming habits with the platform. Coming 2 America and, funny enough, Coming To America came in second the third place for Amazon Prime Video. Spider-Man: Homecoming, which also stars Holland, came in 9th place with its debut on FuboTV.

Despite receiving less than stellar reviews from critics (the film currently has a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it appears that it is being generally enjoyed by audiences. The audience score on the platform currently rates it at 74%.

The film, which debuted on Apple's streaming service last week, stars Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo in a Forrest-Gump-like chronicle of Holland's life as a high-school student, soldier, drug addict, and eventual bank robber.