Zen Pinball Party, a popular pinball game for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, has today added a classic table to the roster. The 1992 table Black Rose is now available to play for the first time.

Alongside the addition of the classic table, this new update also adds support for sending invitations via the Share Sheet on macOS, a change that will no doubt be popular for players of one of the best Mac pinball games available right now.

The star of the show is undoubtedly that new table, though — watch the unveiling trailer to see why!