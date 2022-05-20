Zen Pinball Party Black Rose TableSource: Zen Studios

  • Zen Pinball Party has added the 1992 classic table Black Rose to the mix.
  • The new update also includes changes to make it easier to invite people when playing on a Mac.

Zen Pinball Party, a popular pinball game for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, has today added a classic table to the roster. The 1992 table Black Rose is now available to play for the first time.

Alongside the addition of the classic table, this new update also adds support for sending invitations via the Share Sheet on macOS, a change that will no doubt be popular for players of one of the best Mac pinball games available right now.

The star of the show is undoubtedly that new table, though — watch the unveiling trailer to see why!

Zen Pinball Party delivers the ultimate pinball experience with carefully crafted tables that are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular pinball classic themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring DreamWork Animation's Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Hasbro's My Little Pony, Williams' Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more. Players can also jump into the competition with real-time online matches that pit their pinball skills against opponents all around the world.

This is far from the only cool table available in Zen Pinball Party, of course. Tables based on movies and TV shows are plentiful and all you need to do is download the game and take them for a spin — assuming you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, that is. Those who already pay for other Apple services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ should also consider the Apple One bundle — you could even save some money!

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. And yes, Zen Pinball Party does support game controllers!

