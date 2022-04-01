Apple TV+'s CODA Oscar win is already reaping dividends for the company, driving a massive increase in views of the movie and new viewers to the streaming platform.

According to Variety Apple saw an immediate increase in Apple TV+ engagement. A report says that Apple has seen its new viewer figures increase to 25%, suggesting that larger number of people than usual are tuning in to the burgeoning streaming platform for the first time. Understandably, lots of people are now watching CODA too, with the report stating that viewing of the film was up 300% on the week before.

The figures come from a source "close to the tech company", so may not be internal figures from Apple. They also don't give any context as to actual numbers, making it difficult to gauge wider meaning.

However, they do show that recognition at awards ceremonies, especially the Oscars, is an important tool in Apple's arsenal when it comes to marketing Apple TV+ and its other Apple TV+ shows. If Apple can continue to create award-winning content it will expose the streaming service to larger numbers that otherwise might have been interested in joining.

Apple's TV+ subscription costs just $5 a month, and is included in its Apple One bundles, but can also be accessed through a bunch of free trials and promotions that Apple has offered to try and draw viewers to the service.

The next big change in Apple TV+ will take place next week when Apple starts broadcasting Friday Night Baseball, with two live games shown every Friday that will be free for the next 12 weeks.