"CODA" has topped the streaming charts after its historic Oscars win.

The Apple TV+, which won Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards, has been streaming since August of last year. However, according to new data from streaming aggregator Reelgood, the Oscar winner jumped to the top of the streaming charts during the week following the awards show.

The film beat out the new "Halo" series on Paramount+, Ryan Reynold's "The Adam Project" on Netflix, and "Deep Water on Hulu. In addition to "CODA," Apple TV+ also saw "Severance" crack the top ten last week.

"CODA" tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."

Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

If you haven't seen the film yet, check out the official trailer below: