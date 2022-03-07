Apple and Comcast today announced that they are offering Xfinity customers access to Apple TV+, with even those who don't subscribe now able to watch some content for free.

In a press release shared today, Comcast confirmed that Apple TV+ will begin its rollout on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV starting today. While the rollout might take a little while, Comcast says everyone should have access within days.

Alongside adding an app that Xfinity customers can use, Apple has also agreed on a deal that will give customers access to the first season of some shows between March 15 and March 21. That also include the 'Greyhound' movie starring Tom Hanks.

From March 15 through March 21, Apple will offer Xfinity customers an unprecedented preview of some of its most popular Apple TV+ original series and films across X1, Flex and Stream, no sign-up or sign-in required. Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy the first seasons of many of its most popular shows, as well as the blockbuster Apple Original film "Greyhound."

Those who aren't yet Apple TV+ subscribers can also take advantage of a free three-month trial when they sign up via their Xfinity box by April 25.

Anyone who is yet to take in some of the best Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are in for a treat and it's easy to see how Apple could bag some new subscribers via this deal.

