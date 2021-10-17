What you need to know
- Common has signed on to star in "Wool."
- The upcoming dystopian drama will star Rebecca Ferguson.
- Apple has made a straight-to-series order for the new show.
Common is set to make his Apple TV+ debut in a new series.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, rapper and actor Common has signed on to star alongside Rebecca Ferguson in the upcoming drama series "Wool." The series, which is based on Hugh Howey's bestselling trilogy, will be written by Graham Yost and directed by Morten Tyldum. Tim Robbins and Rashida Jones have also signed on to the series.
"Wool" tells the story of Juliette, an engineer who lives in a community that is hundreds of stories underground.
Apple TV+ today announced a series order for "Wool," a world building drama series based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that will star Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible" films), who will also serve as executive producer. "Wool" will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost ("Band of Brothers," "Justified") and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum ("Defending Jacob," "The Imitation Game").
"Wool" is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them. Ferguson will star as 'Juliette,' an independent and hardworking engineer.
The series is executive produced by Ferguson, Yost and Tyldum, alongside author Hugh Howey. Remi Aubuchon, Nina Jack and Ingrid Escajeda will also serve as executive producers on the drama, produced by AMC Studios.
It is currently unknown when "Wool" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to make sure you have the best experience when it does, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
