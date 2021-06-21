Downloading movies onto your MacBook is a great way to carry some of your favorite films with you, but movie nights with your friends and family can be a little awkward when you have to huddle around a laptop. Luckily, can pick up the Anker USB-C to HDMI for only $10 thanks to Prime Day, and connect your MacBook to any HDMI display or projector you want.

This adapter can output 4K video at 60KHz so it's perfect to view your favorite films on a bigger screen at the best quality. Plus, since it's USB-C, you can even use it with your iPad to output your favorite content to a bigger display.