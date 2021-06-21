Downloading movies onto your MacBook is a great way to carry some of your favorite films with you, but movie nights with your friends and family can be a little awkward when you have to huddle around a laptop. Luckily, can pick up the Anker USB-C to HDMI for only $10 thanks to Prime Day, and connect your MacBook to any HDMI display or projector you want.

This adapter can output 4K video at 60KHz so it's perfect to view your favorite films on a bigger screen at the best quality. Plus, since it's USB-C, you can even use it with your iPad to output your favorite content to a bigger display.

A little adapter like this is perfect when you want to travel light and don't feel the need to carry around a whole USB-C hub with you. Its small cable is nylon braided, meaning it's pretty durable and shouldn't tangle with any other cords you may want to carry around with it. Plus, it comes with an 18-month warranty, so if you do run into any problems with durability, you'll be able to get it replaced with no problem.

While this adapter is a great pick-up this Prime Day, it's not the only deal you can get your hands on. Some of the best Prime Day MacBook deals will help you save money if you're looking to upgrade your Mac laptop to something better and faster. So don't miss out.

