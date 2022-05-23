What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new five-minute promo for the new show Prehistoric Planet.
- The new video answers the age-old question of whether a T.rex could swim.
- The first episode of Prehistoric Planet is available to stream on Apple TV+ now.
Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for its Prehistoric Planet series but this isn't a 30-second teaser. The new five-minute video takes a deep look at a burning question — could the T. rex swim?
Turns out yes, yes it could. And Apple TV+ reckons it was pretty good at it, too. It's all about those big, long, muscular legs and a surprisingly buoyant body.
Check out the video to get all the swimming T. rex you never needed.
They're huge, powerful…and full of surprises. Discover a unexpected side to the T.rex in Prehistoric Planet, now streaming on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Prehistoric
Experience the world of dinosaurs like never before in this epic five-night event, from Executive Producer Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Featuring David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet streams on Apple TV+ May 23rd.
The first episode of Prehistoric Planet is available to stream today with another episode arriving daily until the season is complete. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch, while those with an Apple One subscription can also get in on the dinosaur action. Priced at just $4.99 per month on its own, Apple TV+ is some of the best value in streaming right now.
If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
