Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for its Prehistoric Planet series but this isn't a 30-second teaser. The new five-minute video takes a deep look at a burning question — could the T. rex swim?

Turns out yes, yes it could. And Apple TV+ reckons it was pretty good at it, too. It's all about those big, long, muscular legs and a surprisingly buoyant body.

Check out the video to get all the swimming T. rex you never needed.