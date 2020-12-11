What you need to know
- Mythic Quest has experienced a second COVID-19 outbreak.
- Production on the second season has been suspended as a result.
The second season of Mythic Quest, the comedy series on Apple TV+ focused on a video game production company, has suffered another COVID-19 outbreak. Reported by Variety, sixteen cases of coronavirus were recorded at CBS Studio Center's Bungalow 3 where the show was attempting to finish production this week.
A spokesperson for Lionsgate says that those who have tested positive are now in quarantine and that production has been shut down indefinitely.
"Several team members of the Lionsgate-produced television series Mythic Quest have tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently in quarantine, and other staff members have been notified. We are following the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place, and production on the series has been suspended since last Friday when we learned of the positive tests. The health and safety of our 'Mythic Quest' team is our highest priority."
This is the second coronavirus outbreak that has impacted the second season production of Mythic Quest, with the first one occurring just a few weeks ago.
That brings the number of cases recorded at Radford to a total of 41 over the last month or so. After the mid-November outbreak, "Mythic Quest," which streams on Apple TV Plus, paused production for three days, according to a source close to the production.
The cast and crew of Mythic Quest famously created the Mythic Quest: Quarantine episode that was shot and edited from each of the cast and crew's home. The team has since returned to the studio to attempt to safely shoot the second season of the series but, as evident in today's news, that desire has proven almost impossible.
