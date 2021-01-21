If you want a set of noise-cancelling headphones but don't want to spend $549 on AirPods Max, you'd be well served by going for the Beats Solo Pro. Not only do they provide excellent ANC but, being made by Apple, they also feature the same sort of pairing and power-management smarts that AirPods do.

Right now, you can snag the Beats Solo Pro for their best price to date at Woot. Down to $149.99 there in light blue and dark blue, you'll be saving 50% versus their regular retail price. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, they are offered brand new with a 1-year Apple warranty. Don't want to shop via Woot? You can score them for just $10 more right now at Amazon and Best Buy.

Half price Beats Solo Pro Turn on ANC to block out external noise or switch to transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. Enjoy exceptional audio quality, up to 22 hours of playtime, and fast charge via the built-in Lightning port. $149.99 $299.95 $150 off See at Woot

The Beats Solo Pro seperate themselves from the Beats Solo 3 with the addition of Active Noise Cancellation as well as an updated design. They also have Transparency mode that Apple introduced with the AirPods Pro, so you can choose to block out external noise or remain aware of your surroundings. Their battery lasts for 22 hours with ANC or Transparency mode enabled, or up to 40 hours with those fancy modes turned off. Once the battery runs flat, you can juice them up quickly via Lightning and gain three hours of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

You can pair your Beats Solo Pro easily to your Apple devices just like you would with AirPods or Powerbeats Pro earbuds thanks to the included H1 wireless chip. You'll also be able to use hands-free "Hey Siri" voice commands. Despite being tightly integrated with Apple devices, the Beats Solo Pro work with non-Apple gear over Bluetooth as normal. You can also buy a Lightning to 3.5mm cable if you want to plug them into a device that still has that connector.

Take a look at our in-depth Beats Solo Pro review for everything you need to know about these headphones. We bestowed our Recommended award upon the new Beats cans and praised their audio balance, build-quality, and H1 chip. If you are after some true wireless earbuds for working out, the Powerbeats Pro are also discounted by up to $90 right now.

Woot offers free shipping to anyone who logs in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a member already, you can start a free 30-day Prime trial to score free shipping at both Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.