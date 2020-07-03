With the 4th of July holiday almost here, there are a ton of deals and discounts live right now at various retailers, including at Casetify. Now through July 5, you can score 20% off your order at Casetify when you enter promo code 4JUL20 during checkout. Orders of $35 or more will even be shipped for free.

Today's deal at Casetify is not valid on licensed accessories or collaborations, but there's still a wide variety to save on from iPhone and AirPods cases to Apple Watch bands, charging cables, wireless chargers, and more. Casetify even sells MacBook cases in unique, eye-catching designs.

While there are a ton of other accessories to shop for at Casetify, the brand really excels at cases. Whether you have a new iPhone 11, iPhone SE, or an older device like the iPhone 8, there are cases built to fit your phone just right and add a style to fit your interests. There are plenty of pre-made cases to choose from, though a better option is to customize a case that will truly be unique and made for you. The discount works on custom items so you can change the color of your case, add text, switch the font, and more.

You can customize more than cases at Casetify too, including Apple Watch bands, MacBook Sleeves, and iPad cases, to truly make them your own. They could even make for a stellar birthday gift or a special surprise for a friend.

Even more 4th of July deals are live right now, many of which also come to an end on Sunday night. Once you're done shopping at Casetify, be sure to take a look through this guide to the best 4th of July deals for more great offers that won't be around come Monday morning.