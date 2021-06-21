The MSRP for the Synology DiskStation DS920+ is $550 (and that's without hard drives), but you can find it on Amazon right now for $440, a full 20% saving thanks to Prime Day . This way, you'll be able to save a good $110 on the enclosure, which can cover the cost of two hard drives to get you started.

The Synology DiskStation DS920+ is one of Synology's most capable network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures for the home or a small office. You can use a NAS to back up photos, your Mac (we've got some great deals if you're looking for one), but it's also well suited for running Plex Media Server. Inside, you'll find space for up to four 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drives. It has an Intel quad-core processor with AES-NI hardware encryption engine, making it ideal for multimedia. The NAS also comes with 4GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 8GB if you require additional memory capacity.

How the DiskStation DS920+ makes for one of the best Plex NAS is the four available drive bays, which is a considerable upgrade compared to a two-bay, especially if you take RAID configurations into account. Then you've got the Intel Celeron J4125 processor with 4GB of RAM, the latter of which can be upgraded.

But wait, it doesn't end there. By removing the outer shell, you will be met by two M.2 slots that can be used for PCIe NVMe drives to act as a cache and speed up overall performance. On the rear, there are two Gigabit LAN ports that can be combined through link aggregation, which does alleviate the lack of 5Gb or 10Gb connections. Finally, there are three USB-A 3.0 ports for connecting external storage.

When it comes to Plex, the Intel processor is actually good enough to handle 4K playback, but only just. You really should ensure the receiving device supports the file formats of the 4K content stored on the NAS for the best experience. If you need to transcode media — which is what's required when the receiving device (be it your TV or PC) does not support the same file type as what's stored on the NAS — it can struggle, more so when multiple people are using it.

At $440, this is a good price for such a capable NAS enclosure. As aforementioned, the saving will cover the cost of two hard drives, getting you started with your home or office server. Be sure to keep tabs on our best Prime Day NAS deals collection throughout the promotion!