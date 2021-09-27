What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has debuted "What is ASL Gloss," a new behind-the-scenes look at "CODA."
- The Sundance award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has released a new behind-the-scenes video from "CODA" to its official YouTube channel.
The new video, titled 'What is ASL Gloss,' features the crew of the film talking about how its Directors of Artistic Sign Language created ASL documentation for ASL signs to be integrated into the script.
For CODA, each ASL sign had to be carefully integrated into the script. See how Directors of Artistic Sign Language created an "ASL Gloss" specifically for the film. Watch CODA, now streaming on Apple TV+.
The film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and took home four awards, is now streaming on Apple TV+. 'CODA' tells the story of Ruby, the "sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults."
Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the award-winning film, check it out below:
'CODA' is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Metroid Dread could save the franchise by finally leaving Metroids behind
Nintendo has shoved off the Metroid series to partnered developers since 2002, with Metroid Dread as the first since Fusion to get that first-party touch. This game is our best chance for a series revival, and I couldn't be more excited.
iOS 15 isn't as big as its predecessor, but it still brings welcome changes
Even though iOS 15 isn't exactly what we were originally hoping for, it still brings many welcome changes that streamline what iOS 14 originally brought to the table.
This iPhone 15 Pro concept is utterly bonkers and insanely great
Yes it's iPhone 15 concept time and no it isn't too soon!
How to get the Apple Watch classic buckle look for less
While the Apple Watch Classic Buckle band is beautiful to look at and a truly timeless accessory that matches almost any outfit and occasion, the price can seem a little steep for some.