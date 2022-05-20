Apple TV+ continues to round out its cast for the upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room with a raft of new stars signing onto the project. They'll all join Tom Holland and many others on what could shape up to be another hit for the streamer.

Deadline is now reporting that Henry Eikenberry, Henry Zaga, Thomas Sadoski, and Laila Robins are among those that have now signed on for the show.

Henry Eikenberry (Euphoria), Henry Zaga (Beyond The Universe), Thomas Sadoski (Life In Pieces), Will Chase (Dopesick), Laila Robins (The Walking Dead), Sam Vartholomeos (Bridge and Tunnel) and Levon Thurman-Hawk have joined Tom Holland in The Crowded Room, Apple's seasonal anthology series from A Beautiful Mind's Akiva Goldsman and New Regency. In addition to Holland, they join previously cast Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbot, Emma Laird, Jason Isaacs and Lior Raz.

The Crowded Room will tell stories about people who have suffered with mental illness and have then learned to live with it. The first season will run for 10 episodes and is loosely based on Daniel Keys' biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland will play the role of Danny Sullivan, a character that will be based on Milligan — the first person to be acquitted of a crime because of his multiple personalities. As for the rest, Deadline has the details:

Chase plays Marlin Chalmers, Danny's stepfather, who is also a Senior Counselor at a Youth Detention Facility. Sadoski is Matty Dunne, a police detective investigating Danny's case. Robins plays Susie, Rya's (Seyfried) mother. Vartholomeos portrays Mike, one of Danny's best friends. Thurman-Hawke, in his television debut, plays Jonny, Danny's classmate and best friend who always has his back. Eikenberry is Doug, Danny's nemesis since grade school. Zaga plays Philip, a prosecutor on Danny's case.

There is currently no public release window for when we can expect The Crowded Room to be available to stream on Apple TV+ but it is already shaping up to be one to look out for. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription, priced at $4.99 per month, to watch unless you take advantage of the Apple One bundle. Those who also pay for Apple Music and Apple Arcade in particular should consider that route.

If you want to enjoy The Crowded Room in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.