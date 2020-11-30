The Sony WH1000XM4/B headphones represent the best of the best in terms of noise-canceling and now you're being given the chance to slap a pair onto your head for just $278. You could probably stop reading now and just head over to Amazon.
This deal includes both the black and white versions of these amazing headphones – I'll let you pick your own favorite but if it isn't white you're wrong. Just saying.
Sony WH1000XM4/B Headphones
Sony's excellent WH1000XM4/B headphones offer the amazing noise cancellation of their older siblings but, somehow, better. That's mind-blowing in itself!
Sony's main talking points for these things include:
- Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology
- Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo
- Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)
- Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls
With almost 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a combined score of 4.6 stars out of five it's easy to see why these headphones are the number one new release in their category.
Did you buy them yet?
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.