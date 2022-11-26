Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals on Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and more

Cyber Monday is here, but there are still some great deals to be found on Apple Watch.

All those and more are lined up and ready at retailers, and we at iMore are tracking all of them to make sure you're getting an up-to-date roundup of the best savings.

5 best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Top Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm) | (Was 249) Now $229 at Amazon The latest Apple Watch SE isn't much different from the last one, but it's still a great way of getting the Apple Watch experience for less. This is a nice little discount to be had over Cyber Monday - this is only $10 off the lowest price the watch has ever seen.

Apple Watch Series 8 | (Was $399) Now $349 at Amazon This might end up being the best discount for a Cyber Monday deal on a new Series 8. The other colors seem to have sold out at the moment at Amazon, but you can get $50 off the red model right now. This is for the non-cellular version, which is the better option for most users that won't want to tie a data plan to their watch as well as their phone.

Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED | (Was $529) Now $369 at Amazon Last year's model looks awful similar to this year's, and in this case, looks aren't deceiving. Most of the improvements this year came in software updates, and the only thing you'll lack is a temperature sensor. This is a great way to get something that used to be top of the line for a little less - this is the watch's second lowest price, only $20 off the previous lowest. Either way, it's much cheaper than a new Series 8.

Apple Watch 8 (Cellular) |(Was $499) Now $474 at Amazon Here's an incredible Apple Watch Series 8 deal. You can now purchase the Wi-Fi + Cellular model for at least $50 off. This is a limited-time sale only.

Apple Watch Ultra | (Was $799) Now $739 at Amazon

Today's $60 discount is the best price we've seen the high-end Ultra go for. The version with the orange wristband is out of stock at the time of writing, but the white and yellow options are still around. We've got you covered for alternative Apple Watch bands if you fancy a different color.

Apple Watch Series 3 (renewed) | (Was $250) Now $239 at Amazon This is how you get an Apple Watch that is still reasonable to use for a low price. You'll not get all the latest features, but you'll pay almost half the price of an Apple Watch SE for an Apple Watch that will give you a similar experience. This is a very solid gift price, and also the watch's lowest ever price.

Apple Watch Series 6 (refurbished) |(Was $255) Now $239 at Amazon It might be a few years old, but it's still a solid smartwatch. The screen sizes are slightly smaller than the Series 8 and the Series 7, but they're still snappy little smartwatches that you can get for a great price. If you fancy something that used to be top of the line, then this should do you ok, and this lowest price over at Amazon will net you a good deal too. Just bear in mind that it's renewed - although Amazon use only accredited repairers to rebuild the renewed Apple products it sells.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch, bringing some great extra features to the table. Battery life has been improved, and with the new low-power mode, it can last up to 36 hours. There's even a new temperature sensor in the watch that will not only make heart monitoring better, but allow for better cycle tracking for people who need it.

Despite being the latest Apple Watch, there have been some discounts already. Over the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access sale, there was a significant discount that brought the Apple Watch Series 8 to its lowest price ever, and there have already been some big deals over Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Ultra deals

The Apple Watch Ultra is perhaps the most exciting Apple Watch to be released in years. There's a new titanium shell to make it more rugged than ever, a massive 49-inch screen, and a nice selection of new Alpine Bands. It's the biggest, most powerful Apple Watch that Apple has ever released and it comes at a price to match. The Watch costs $799.

There has already been a big deal on this model over Cyber Monday, netting you a $60 discount.

Apple Watch Ultra | (Was $799) Now $739 at Amazon The biggest update that the Apple Watch lineup has seen for some time, the Apple Watch Ultra has a hefty titanium shell and new straps to go with its more rugged construction.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 7 deals

The Apple Watch Series 7 was the first in the family to see the bigger 41mm and 45mm screen size increases. Physically, however, it remained the same size as the prior model, slipping neatly onto many a wrist. With that increase came some cool features that use the extra real estate, too, like a full-size qwerty keyboard to compose those quick reply texts.

While the Series 7 is last year's model, your friends would be forgiven for thinking you've got one of the new ones. The only thing you'll really lack is the temperature sensor, and now, over Cyber Monday you'll save a lot if you're willing to get something that doesn't have '2022' on the box.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Despite no longer being the newest model, Apple Watch Series 6 is still a super functional smartwatch by today's standards. Powered by the S6 chipset, it's 20% faster than the Series 5 that preceded it and features an always-on display. Like all Apple Watch models, it's great for tracking your health and fitness goals with precise heart rate monitoring, plus it even includes a blood oxygen monitor — something older Apple Watch models do not have.

You might have to get a 'renewed' watch here, but you could save a lot of money and get a very solid smartwatch for the price. It may not have the same features as the latest models, but you'll not be left wanting for most of the main features.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE launched as a lower-tier alternative to the more premium Apple Watch models, saving on cost by stripping out some of the more advanced tech and including only the essentials. It's still a good choice today, especially if you're new to Apple Watch or you want to save a bit of money versus going for the newest model.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 3 Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 is a little long-in-the-tooth in 2022, but it could see some significant movement in price during Cyber Monday making it one to pay attention to. Though you'd miss out on advancements in pretty much every aspect, the Series 3 could be a good pickup for someone wanting to try out an Apple Watch for the first time or those really wanting to spend as little as possible.

When do the Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals begin? The Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are live now - they're all over the web at loads of different retailers.