What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for the upcoming movie Cha Cha Real Smooth.
- Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere on June 17.
- The movie stars Brad Garrett and Leslie Mann as well as Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson.
Apple TV+ comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere on June 17 and stars Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff sat down to discuss the movie and more for a new promo video.
The movie, which will be added to a growing Apple TV+ catalog, is also written and directed by Raiff with Brad Garrett and Leslie Mann joining Johnson on the acting side. In a new promo video Johnson and Raiff answer questions about their lives and the movie, with clips running over the top. If you're at all interested in it, or the two stars, it's a worthwhile watch at just a couple of minutes long.
As for the movie itself, it'll follow 22-year-old Andrew as he lives his life at home with his family before landing a job as a motivational dancer.
Fresh out of college and without a clear life path going forward, 22-year-old Andrew is stuck back at home with his family in New Jersey. But if there's one thing that belongs on his nonexistent résumé, it's how to get a party started, which lands him the perfect job of motivational dancing at the bar and bat mitzvahs for his younger brother's classmates. When Andrew befriends a local mom, Domino, and her daughter, Lola, he finally discovers a future he wants – even if it might not be his own. Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars alongside Dakota Johnson, Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann and newcomers Vanessa Burghardt and Evan Assante in this tale of unconventional love that brims with emotional honesty.
You can watch Cha Cha Real Smooth and more on Apple TV+ for a $4.99 per month fee. The streamer is also available alongside Apple Music and other services as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Cha Cha Real Smooth and other Apple TV+ shows in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
