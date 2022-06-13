Apple TV+ comedy Cha Cha Real Smooth will premiere on June 17 and stars Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff sat down to discuss the movie and more for a new promo video.

The movie, which will be added to a growing Apple TV+ catalog, is also written and directed by Raiff with Brad Garrett and Leslie Mann joining Johnson on the acting side. In a new promo video Johnson and Raiff answer questions about their lives and the movie, with clips running over the top. If you're at all interested in it, or the two stars, it's a worthwhile watch at just a couple of minutes long.