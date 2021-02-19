What you need to know
- Physical is a new Apple TV+ show starring Rose Byrne.
- The new show will arrive this summer.
Apple TV+ today detailed the upcoming dark comedy show Physical, starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne. The show will include 10 episodes when it premieres globally this summer on Apple's streaming service.
The show also includes some other big names including Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.
You will, of course, need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Physical when it arrives. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month but it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.
