Ring, the Amazon-owned company behind some of the most popular smart video doorbells, has come under fire once again for privacy concerns. This time around, a report from Vice reveals that Amazon's been partnering with local police departments around the country in an effort to get officers to promote Ring products to citizens.

In return for this promotion, police departments have been receiving free Ring products for residents of their areas and access to Ring's Law Enforcement Portal — something that allows officers to request access to footage from Ring cameras without the need for a warrant.

While it's been known that Ring was partnering with police departments, Vice's report offers a lot more insight into how this partnership works thanks to a leaked agreement between Ring and a police department in Lakeland, Florida. In the contract signed between both parties, it notes that the department is: