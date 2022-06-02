After years of testing and adjustments, Diablo Immortal is finally here. This game marries the fast-paced hack-and-slash action that the franchise is known for with an entirely new platform, making the series accessible to players on mobile devices for the very first time. Anyone who has spent time with previous entries in the long-running franchise knows that picking the right class is a huge part of finding success in Diablo, and a huge part of the fun, as it determines the kinds of builds you'll go for. There are six classes in Diablo Immortal right now, so which one is right for you? We've got all the information you need to know, from skills, strengths, and weaknesses to how well different classes play across the story mode and endgame.

Diablo Immortal classes: Barbarian — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Melee, Physical The Barbarian is the heavy-hitter in Diablo Immortal. This class is able to take damage and dish it out in equal measure. As survivors of the tragic events of Diablo 2 on Mount Arreat, Barbarian skills focus on engaging as many foes as possible with sweeping attacks and AoE (area of effect) damage. This is a good class to choose if you like being up-close and in the enemy's face consantly. Look elsewhere if you don't like constant melee combat. Primary Attacks: Frenzy, Lacerate Skills: Ancient Spear, Blood and Fury, Chained Spear, Cleave, Demoralize, Furious Charge, Ground Stomp, Hammer of the Ancients, Sprint, Throw, Whirlwind, Wrath of the Berserker Diablo Immortal classes: Crusader — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Melee, Hybrid The Crusader plays a mixed role. While they can't deal as much damage as the Barbarian, they can soak up even more thanks to their shield and heavier armor, making them easily the most survivable of Diablo Immortal's classes. The Crusader's skills give them a range of flexibility, allowing them to support other party members with various strengthening buffs. Great for beginners and anyone looking for flexible melee combat, not so good if you like dealing damage. Primary Attacks: Punish, Sacred Fire Skills: Condemn, Conjuration of Light, Consecration, Draw and Quarter, Falling Sword, Holy Banner, Judgement, Sacred Chain, Shield Charge, Shield Glare, Spinning Shield, Sweep Attack Diablo Immortal classes: Demon Hunter — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Ranged, Physical The Demon Hunter class eschews safety for damage dealing at a distance. They can't take as many hits as most other classes but can pick off foes at a range with a solid mixture of precision and AoE ranged attacks. If you don't like being in melee combat, this is a good class to choose. If you're not sure about having to reposition to avoid taking damage, look elsewhere. Primary Attacks: Crossbow Shot, Explosive Arrow Skills: Bullet Rain, Daring Swing, Escape, Impale, Knife Trap, Knockback Shot, Multishot, Rain of Vengeance, Sentry, Smoke Screen, Spinning Chakram, Strafe, Unleash Hatred Diablo Immortal classes: Monk — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Melee, Physical The Monk class is all about speed. Monks subdue enemies with lightning-fast kicks and punches, completely crushing one opponent before moving on to the next, though they also have a range of AoE crowd control attacks. The Monk is a perfect choice for anyone that enjoys melee combat but finds the Barbarian too hectic and the Crusader too slow. The monk can't take as many hits as those classes though, so beginners may struggle with this choice. Primary Attacks: Fists of Thunder, Deadly Reach Skills: Cyclone Strike, Exploding Palm, Flying Dragon, Flying Kick, Imprisoned Fist, Mystic Allies, Mystic Strike, Seven-Sided Strike, Shield of Zen, Wave of Light, Wave Strike, Inner Sanctuary Diablo Immortal classes: Necromancer — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Summoning, Magical The Necromancer is perhaps the most different of any of Diablo Immortal's classes. Instead of directly dealing damage, the Necromancer's skills are mostly all about summoning undead constructs to fight on their behalf. This gives the Necromancer flexibility, allowing them to move around while keeping enemies occupied with the summoned allies. This is a strong choice for anyone that wants to play by themselves, but anyone who prefer more hands-on combat may want to steer away. Primary Attacks: Bone Spear, Soulfire Skills: Bone Armor, Bone Spikes, Bone Spirits, Bone Wall, Command Skeletons, Command Golem, Corpse Explosion, Corpse Lance, Dark Curse, Grim Scythe, Skeletal Mage, Wraith Form Diablo Immortal classes: Wizard — Skills, strengths, weaknesses

Focuses: Ranged, Magical The Wizard is arguably the squishiest class, and is really unable to take any sustained damage. The Wizard makes up for it with truly ridiculous damage output, using extremely powerful spells to inflict status debuffs and rip through hordes of enemies. This is a great class for anyone looking to deal the most damage theoretically possible, especially if you dislike melee combat. If you want a tougher class though, definitely look elsewhere. Primary Attacks: Magic Missile, Electrocute Skills: Arcane Torrent, Arcane Wind, Black Hole, Disintegrate, Ice Armor, Ice Crystal, Lightning Nova, Meteor, Ray of Frost, Scorch, Slow Time, Teleport Diablo Immortal: Which class should you choose?

What class you should choose depends entirely on what you're aiming to accomplish. Different classes have different advantages and disadvantages in different parts of the game, so there's no "one size fits all" option here. If you're a beginner in Diablo Immortal, we're going to recommend you choose the Crusader first. The Crusader has high health and can soak up damage more so than other classes. Outside of the Crusader, the Barbarian and Wizard are also decent choices, depending on the kind of play style you're aiming for. We'll break it down: Barbarian: Choose this class if you want to deal lots of damage in melee combat, leaping around the field.

Choose this class if you want to deal lots of damage in melee combat, leaping around the field. Crusader: Choose this class if survival above all else is your goal, and if you like playing a support role.

Choose this class if survival above all else is your goal, and if you like playing a support role. Demon Hunter: Choose this class if you enjoy playing a support role, but want to stay at a distance.

Choose this class if you enjoy playing a support role, but want to stay at a distance. Monk: Choose this class if you want to deal damage extremely quickly, and want AoE attacks as a secondary option.

Choose this class if you want to deal damage extremely quickly, and want AoE attacks as a secondary option. Necromancer: Choose this class if you intend to stay as far away from melee opponents as possible.

Choose this class if you intend to stay as far away from melee opponents as possible. Wizard: Choose this class if you want to deal elemental and magic damage above all else. Remember as well that while Diablo Immortal is available on PC, it's primarily built for mobile devices, so anyone playing on something like one of the best iPads can have just as great an experience playing one class as any other, hardware is no limitation. Diablo Immortal: Best class for solo play

While any class can succeed on its own if you build correctly, anyone starting out for the first time should consider these classes if they're playing mostly alone: Crusader: The Crusader's sheer damage absorption means they're easily the number one pick for a beginner who intends to play mostly alone. The Crusader's skills provide great support, allowing you to easily think about threats and pick them off as needed.

The Crusader's sheer damage absorption means they're easily the number one pick for a beginner who intends to play mostly alone. The Crusader's skills provide great support, allowing you to easily think about threats and pick them off as needed. Necromancer: The Necromancer is another great choice for someone mainly playing alone due to their summons. They aren't as tough as the Crusader, but they can hold off foes with Skeletons and Golems, penning enemies in and redirecting their focus as needed. Diablo Immortal: Best class for co-op

Every class can work together well, but a couple are more geared towards co-op play, benefiting from having other players around to help. Demon Hunter: With the Demon Hunter's skills focused around trapping different enemies, they play best with support, letting a Barbarian or a Crusader draw enemy attention before picking them off from the rear or thinning a group of foes with a hail of arrows.

With the Demon Hunter's skills focused around trapping different enemies, they play best with support, letting a Barbarian or a Crusader draw enemy attention before picking them off from the rear or thinning a group of foes with a hail of arrows. Wizard: The Wizard's ludicrous damage output is mainly held back by their low health. With other players to draw enemy attention, Wizards can set groups of foes alight, or freeze them and keep them from even reaching the front lines, allowing other players to swoop in for the kill. Diablo Immortal: Best class for PvP

Diablo Immortal has more of a focus on PvP (player-vs-player) combat than other games, but it's all optional, and any class can find success. Still, if you're looking for an edge, consider these two. Barbarian: The Barbarian's AoE attacks and rapid movement mean they are incredibly difficult to pin down by enemy players, and it's dangerous to get in melee distance. Their only weakness in PvP is if they get seperated from a group, allowing enemies to gang up on them and keep them from focusing.

The Barbarian's AoE attacks and rapid movement mean they are incredibly difficult to pin down by enemy players, and it's dangerous to get in melee distance. Their only weakness in PvP is if they get seperated from a group, allowing enemies to gang up on them and keep them from focusing. Monk: The Monk's skills are super-fast, meaning they can overwhelm enemy players with rapid, confusing strikes. Be wary of getting pinned though, as the Monk's lower health means they can't go blow for blow next to some other classes without some assistance. Try different combinations! If you're not happy with your current class, you can always start another character! Diablo Immortal allows players to have up to five characters active at once, so while you can't have one of each class, there's still plenty of room for experimenting. Also, who knows? Diablo Immortal is an ongoing game, so more classes could theoretically be added in the future, especially since this game is intended to be supported alongside the yet-unreleased Diablo 4. Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game, meaning that if you don't want to, you don't have to spend any money, no matter how much you play. You can use cash to grab some cosmetic options and extra resources though.

Mankind in peril Diablo Immortal Try it at no cost Diablo Immortal has been designed as the most accessible entry in the series yet. Choose your class and dive into the world of Sanctuary. Free at App Store