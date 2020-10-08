What you need to know
- "Dickinson" season two will debut early next year.
- We'll have to wait until January 8, 2021, to see how things go down.
- Apple TV+ also confirmed a season three is already signed up.
Apple TV+ show "Dickinson" will see its second season debut on the streaming service on January 8, 2021. It's a little while to wait, but there's some good news here as well – season three has already been signed up.
Apple TV+ made the announcement earlier today, alongside a first-look at what we can expect from teh Peabody Award-winning Apple original.
Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, and starring Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who executive produces, the second season of "Dickinson" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on January 8, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.
Season two of "Dickinson" will reunite Steinfeld with returning ensemble cast members Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe, as well as world-renowned rapper, singer and songwriter Wiz Khalifa, who will return as the character of Death. The second season will also introduce brand new guest stars, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody. As previously announced, recurring guest stars for season two include Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to take this in, of course. Many people will have had their free year of service come to an end by January 2021, leaving them with quite the dilemma. I'll be signing up, especially with Apple One around the corner. Will you?
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
