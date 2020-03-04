A DigiTimes report suggests the new LCD iPhone has entered its final production verification stage.

According to the preview:

New LCD iPhone enters final verification stage

Apple will soon introduce a new LCD iPhone series, dubbed tentatively SE2, which has recently entered the final phase of verification at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China, according to industry sources.

Recently several reports have suggested that iPhone "SE 2" production has been gradually ramping up. It's also been reported that some outlets have been offering case pre-orders for the same device.

An iPhone render published in January revealed how the device could potentially look a lot like the iPhone 8.

With regards to an announcement, it had been postulated that Apple would hold an event in March, perhaps on the 31st to announce the new device. However, recent fears regarding the COVID-19 outbreak have led to several high profile events and conferences being cancelled, including MWC, the Geneva Motor show and Google's I/O event.

Speculation regarding the specification of the touted iPhone suggests it will have an LCD screen and a budget entry price of $399, based roughly on the internals of the iPhone 8. The moniker 'iPhone SE 2' has been thrown around, however, this is really a nod to the fact that this phone would be the iPhone SE's "spiritual successor" as Apple's budget iPhone model, the iPhone SE 2 name is not set in stone and the iPhone 9 name is an equally viable option.

If this latest DigiTimes report is correct, we don't have long to find out.