Prime Day has been a pretty good time to buy new Apple hardware for British customers, and for day two there are some discounted MacBooks being added into the mix. If you've been waiting for the chance to get a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro and save a little cash in the process, now's the time.

Here's what you can get right now:

With the recent refresh to the MacBook lineup, it seems as good a time as any to take advantage of some healthy savings on the previous models.

The day one Prime Day deals on Apple hardware are still live, too, with some of the standout deals including an iPhone XR 64GB for £639, a cellular iPad mini 64GB for £449 and a cellular 6th gen iPad for just £360.

After today these deals are gone so grab them while they're hot!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.