What you need to know
- Disney+ has announced a growth of almost 8 million subscribers for the previous quarter.
- Netflix recently reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers last quarter.
- Disney+ now has 138 million subscribers in total.
Streaming service Disney+ managed to add a massive 7.9 million subscribers to its platform last quarter, beating Wall Street expectations of as low as 4.5 million.
At a time when Netflix is still struggling with the news that it lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter, Disney+ is showing everyone how it's supposed to be done. THR reports that the streamer how has almost 138 million subscribers. When you factor in other streaming services including Hulu and ESPN+, Disney proper can boast more than 205 million subscribers in total as noted by CNBC.
However, Disney+ CFO Christine McCarthy seems keen to set expectations, warning people that such growth is unlikely to be repeatable forever.
Disney CFO Christine McCarthy also suggested that Disney+ subscriber growth could slow down in coming quarters. "It is worth mentioning that we had a stronger than expected first half of the year," McCarthy said on the quarterly earnings call, adding that some markets expected to go live in Q3 are in eastern Europe, including Poland, which may be impacted by the war. However, a stronger content slate in the second half of the year should keep Disney+ growing.
This is yet more bad news for Netflix. It faces ever-growing competition from not only Disney+ but Apple TV+ and more. Netflix's increasing price surely isn't helping, although plans for an ad-supported tier may help.
While Disney+ is indeed cheaper than Netflix, bargains like Apple TV+ make it seem even more costly. Priced at just $4.99 per month and available as part of the Apple One bundle, Apple's streaming service is surely the best value out of all of the competition right now.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple briefly unseated as world's most valuable company by Saudi Aramco
Apple was no longer the world's most valuable company for a short time on Wednesday, an honor briefly held by oil Saudi Aramco.
Review: Home app spoils customizable Twinkly Dots light strip experience
With a unique design and highly customizable lighting effects, the Twinkly Dots are a premium smart light strip pick — but HomeKit users may want to hold off.
Shock iPhone 15 leak claims 2023 could see USB-C coming to iPhone
A shocking new revelation from Ming-Chi Kuo states that the 2023 iPhone may abandon the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.
Click, clack away with the best mechanical keyboards for Mac!
While there are many who enjoy how the Apple Magic Keyboard feels, others prefer something more tactile and louder. Thankfully, mechanical keyboards are still around. Here are some of our favorites.