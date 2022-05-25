Best answer: Yes, Diablo Immortal has controller support for both mobile and PC players. However, some controllers will work better with the mobile version of the game than others.

What is Diablo Immortal? Diablo Immortal is a Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). In this kind of game, thousands of players work together to defeat big enemies, which supplies them with loot. Characters can level up, gain more gear, and become more powerful as they play more. We also know that there are at least six different classes players can choose from that will give their character different skills and abilities. Being more general, Diablo games center around a war between angels and demons. However, the angels and demons who grew tired of war created a place that humans inhabit called Sanctuary. Diablo is a powerful demon known as a Great Evil and is often the antagonist in Diablo games. Usually it's up to the player to stop him from destroying everything with his fire and control of fear. Which controllers are compatible with Diablo Immortal?

According to Blizzard, the controllers that currently work best with Diablo Immortal are the PlayStation 4 DualShock, Xbox One Wireless, and the Razer Kishi controller. So if you're going to use any controllers at all, it would be best to use one of those. Of course, the Xbox or PlayStation controller is what you'd want for iPad, but iPhone players can consider the Razer Kishi as well. Now this doesn't mean that other iPhone controllers won't work, it just means that they haven't all been optimized to work with Diablo Immortal. So you might have a controller lying around your house that would work just fine, but you'll have to test it out and see whether it works well enough. Gaming on the go with iPhone

If you plan on playing this game on the go, I suggest getting an iPhone controller like the Razer Kishi that basically turns your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like device with buttons on both sides of the screen. Another great option is to get a controller mounting clip, which attaches your iPhone to your controller. When does Diablo Immortal release?

The Diablo Immortal open Beta launches June 2, 2022. Anyone who is excited for the game can pre-download it on the app store. If you'd like to use a controller when the game releases, it's a good idea to order one now so it's already on you when the game finally becomes available.

