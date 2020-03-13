Best answer: Yes, eero Secure includes VPN support through encrypt.me for all of its routers. However, this is only available in the Secure+ subscription tier, which is $7 a month more than the standard eero Secure service.
What comes with an eero Secure and eero Secure+ subscription?
eero Secure includes everything that you need to ensure a safe online experience for everyone in your home. eero Secure and Secure+ come with the ability to create family profiles for each member of your home. A profile includes assigning all of one's devices to a family member, enabling the ability to pause internet access on-demand, or on a schedule. Safe filters can be applied to all devices as well, which prevent access to inappropriate websites and content.
While it doesn't fall under parental controls, ad blocking also comes with both levels of eero Secure. Since all these options apply at the router level, a simple toggle is all that it takes, no more tracking down everyone's devices to set it all up. eero Secure also scans your traffic for any suspicious activity, and if something is found, it will automatically block it.
For a little more, eero Secure+ comes with all of the features of the basic service, but it also adds in free subscriptions to some of the most popular security-related apps and handy services like a VPN. eero Secure+ comes in at $7 more than eero Secure, but the included apps and VPN make it well worth the extra cost.
What apps do I get access to with Secure+?
eero Secure+ comes with three apps designed to protect your family's privacy and data. First is a VPN service through encrypt.me, which works with up to five accounts. This allows you to use public Wi-Fi but still keeps your traffic under lock and key.
A five-member subscription to 1Password, one of the best password managers around is also included. This awesome app not only stores all of your passwords in one central place, but it keeps an eye out for potential duplicates and breaches to let you know if you need to change things up.
Finally, anti-virus protection is included through Malwarebytes. This anti-virus client can be installed on up to three devices, covering phones, tablets, and personal computers.
Does encrypt.me work on all my devices?
Yes! encrypt.me works on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Since the eero Secure+ service includes five accounts, which covers multiple devices per account, it can potentially cover everyone in your family.
Are there any limitations?
Nope! The included encrypt.me VPN subscription provides unlimited data access and devices per account. The included accounts work just like a standard encrypt.me account, which is normally $9.99 on its own.
Also, if you are worried about the VPN, setting up the included VPN service happens outside of the eero app. Most VPN apps have a walkthrough on how to set it up if you need a little extra help
