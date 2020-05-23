Best answer: Yes. It takes a little bit of trickery within your ExpressVPN and Apple TV settings, but you can use ExpressVPN with Apple TV specifically to bypass geographic content restrictions. Alternatively, set ExpressVPN up on your compatible router.

Though there are many VPN providers out there, ExpressVPN comes highly recommended having topped our list of the best VPN services .

Instead of simply installing an app and choosing which country to connect to, there are a few more steps required to set up an ExpressVPN connection within your Apple TV's Settings app. If you have a compatible router, you can instead install ExpressVPN on that to offer the benefits of a VPN to all of your connected devices, Apple TV included.

Using a VPN on your Mac, iPad or iPhone has become pretty commonplace and it's super-easy to get set up with a service like ExpressVPN on these devices. Unlike macOS and iOS devices, the Apple TV doesn't have a dedicated way to connect to a VPN service which makes the process a little more tricky, though not impossible.

This is our top pick for anyone looking to get started with a VPN. It offers a great mix of speed, reliability, outstanding customer service, and affordability. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee, so give it a shot today.

How to use a ExpressVPN on your Apple TV

You'll first need to get your DNS server IP from ExpressVPN. This can be found within your account Dashboard under 'Set up Other Devices'. In here, select Apple TV and you will find the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address. Note it down as you'll need this later. On your Apple TV, open the Settings app and navigate to Network > Wi-Fi and select your Wi-Fi connection (or your wired connection if you're hooked up to Ethernet). Select Configure DNS and choose Manual. Enter the MediaStreamer DNS server IP address you found earlier. It's also worth making a note of previous DNS settings if you had it manually configured in case you want to stop using ExpressVPN. If not, you can always reset it to Automatic. Once you have entered your IP address manually, hit Done. Restart your Apple TV. This is required for the changes to take effect. After this step, you should now be set up with a ExpressVPN on your Apple TV and be able to view content from your chose country. You may also need to set your Apple TV's region to the United States depending on what Apple TV model you are using.

ExpressVPN has a thorough guide that outliens exactly how to set up this service with your Apple TV which is worth checking out in full. There's also some handy guidance for using ExpressVPN with your router.

Why would I use ExpressVPN on my Apple TV?

The most popular reason for using a VPN service with the Apple TV is to gain access to region-restricted content. If you want to access media only available in specific countries, such as Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix, or live sporting events not being broadcast where you live, then ExpressVPN can work for you.

It's worth noting, though, that this practice goes against the terms and conditions of Netflix and other streaming services.

There are many other reasons to use a VPN, from the added security and privacy benefits to finding cheap airfare. We've put together a guide as to what you can use a VPN for in order to help you figure out if you should be using one. We also ahve a roundup of the best VPN deals if you want to make a saving on your VPN subscription.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.