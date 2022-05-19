As much as we're all looking forward to the arrival of the second season of Squid Game, it doesn't sound like we will be watching it any time soon. But thankfully, that isn't because Netflix has canceled it.

That's the good news, but not a given at this point. Netflix has been canceling projects left and right since it was announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter. But even if Netflix wanted to put Squid Game back onto our screens to help drive subscriber growth — as it so desperately needs — it can't do it for a while yet. That's because its creator is nowhere near being ready. In fact, Hwang Dong-hyuk "only has about three pages" of ideas written down so far — nowhere near enough to get the show's second season underway, let alone onto Netflix's servers.

The show's director and writer was speaking with Vanity Fair about how the second season could play out and whether we should expect big changes in the second season. The conversation also gets into why it took so long for Squid Game to be made in the first place.