Best Buy is currently running a 4-day sale this week only with hundreds of dollars in savings on smart TVs, laptops, home appliances, and more that you won't want to miss — especially if you're looking to keep more of your money in your pocket. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, you can score limited-time discounts on all manner of tech and home gear and Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.

Don't wait Best Buy 4-Day Sale Best Buy is offering discounts on a myriad of tech and home essentials through Thursday! You can save on everything from smart TVs, computers, and Apple gear, to home appliances and more, though only while supplies last. Prices Vary See at Best Buy

Make sure to shop soon, as even though this sale is scheduled to last for four days, some deals could sell out early; one 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV already has. If you're looking for a smart TV in today's sale, TCL's 65-inch 8 Series 4K Smart Roku TV is another stellar choice. It's discounted by $700 off its original cost right now, bringing its price down to $1,299.99. Since this model already has Roku functionality, you'll be able to access Netflix, Disney+, and The Roku Channel without having to plug in a streaming device.

Meanwhile, various Apple computers are up to $1,050 off this weekend. You can save up to $200 on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, while select MacBook Air models are now $100 off. However, the largest discounts are on two 15.4-inch MacBook Pro models starting at $2,899.99 while supplies last. You can save $100 on Apple's HomePod today as well.

There are tons more devices and appliances on sale including Samsung phones, Windows laptops, smart home tech, headphones, and much more. The sale ends Thursday, though some deals could expire or sell out sooner than that, so be sure to get your orders in as soon as possible.

Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though if your purchase is less than $35 or if you'd like to receive your order faster, you can select free curbside pick-up for any store where stock is available.