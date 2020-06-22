Best Buy is currently running a 4-day sale this week only with hundreds of dollars in savings on smart TVs, laptops, home appliances, and more that you won't want to miss — especially if you're looking to keep more of your money in your pocket. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, you can score limited-time discounts on all manner of tech and home gear and Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more.
Don't wait
Best Buy 4-Day Sale
Best Buy is offering discounts on a myriad of tech and home essentials through Thursday! You can save on everything from smart TVs, computers, and Apple gear, to home appliances and more, though only while supplies last.
Prices Vary
Make sure to shop soon, as even though this sale is scheduled to last for four days, some deals could sell out early; one 75-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV already has. If you're looking for a smart TV in today's sale, TCL's 65-inch 8 Series 4K Smart Roku TV is another stellar choice. It's discounted by $700 off its original cost right now, bringing its price down to $1,299.99. Since this model already has Roku functionality, you'll be able to access Netflix, Disney+, and The Roku Channel without having to plug in a streaming device.
Meanwhile, various Apple computers are up to $1,050 off this weekend. You can save up to $200 on select 13-inch MacBook Pro models, while select MacBook Air models are now $100 off. However, the largest discounts are on two 15.4-inch MacBook Pro models starting at $2,899.99 while supplies last. You can save $100 on Apple's HomePod today as well.
There are tons more devices and appliances on sale including Samsung phones, Windows laptops, smart home tech, headphones, and much more. The sale ends Thursday, though some deals could expire or sell out sooner than that, so be sure to get your orders in as soon as possible.
Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though if your purchase is less than $35 or if you'd like to receive your order faster, you can select free curbside pick-up for any store where stock is available.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
These are the best HomeKit light switches that you can buy today
A HomeKit light switch is an easy way to modernize your home. We've compiled a list of the best options for you to browse.