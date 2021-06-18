It's a great time of year to be thinking about your next big tech purchase with Amazon Prime Day right around the corner. If it's a laptop you're after this year, you don't have to wait for the official Prime Day MacBook deals to kick off in order to save, though.

Since a bunch of sales are already live, Amazon and other retailers are going ahead and discounting various configurations of the M1 MacBook Air so you don't have to pay full price at Apple.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Deals are already available on Apple's most recent MacBook Air so there's no need to pay full price even if you need one right now. We'll keep you posted on any further deals come Prime Day. $949 at Amazon

$949 at B&H

$949.99 at Best Buy

With the M1 MacBook Air, Apple's most popular laptop got a significant upgrade in the form of Apple silicon. M1 is the company's first system-on-a-chip designed for the Mac and offers some real performance and efficiency gains over previous-gen Intel-powered machines.

Apple states 3.5 times faster CPU performance and up to 5 times faster GPU performance, all while the MacBook Air runs completely silently thanks to a fan-less design.

Does that newfound power come at a cost to battery life? Absolutely not. The new MacBook Air lasts for as long as 18 hours per charge which is six hours more than the previous-gen model. Given how thin and light the device remains, that's a superb improvement.

Apple's M1 MacBook Air is available from third-party retailers in silver, space gray, and gold colors with either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Both versions are discounted by $50 at the above retailers ahead of Prime Day making now a great time to snag one.

Though Apple just kicked off its annual Back to School event, it would be unwise to pay full price for the MacBook Air right now with these deals and potentially more launching over the coming days.