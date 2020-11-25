With its display and Alexa compatibility, the Echo Show 5 is the perfect kitchen companion. Right now thanks to this Black Friday sale, you can score an Echo Show 5 complete with a complimentary 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription worth $39.99!

The Amazon Echo Show 5 remains one of our favorite Alexa smart speakers because it can fit just about anywhere. Paired with a year of free Food Network Kitchen TV, and you've got your own sous chef in the kitchen with you!

Amazon was the first company to bring its Alexa voice assistant to a smart speaker with the original Echo back in 2014. It was also the first to develop a smart screen speaker with the original Echo Show in 2017. Following that trend, the Echo Show 5 marked the first small version of this new form factor, and since its debut last summer, it's been one of the most popular Echo devices on Amazon.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5" compact smart display for video calls, entertainment, and more. Alexa can show you movie trailers, TV shows, and movies, as well as the news. It can also play the radio and podcasts, as well as audiobooks. Like many of Amazon's Alexa devices, it can also be used as a hub to control your smart home. You can use the Echo 5 to contact friends and family with either the Alexa app, another Echo device with a display or someone on Skype.

With the Food Network Kitchen subscription (worth forty bucks), you can get access to 80,000 trusted recipes, save your favorites, and cook whilst getting step-by-step instructions, as well as access to live cooking classes and shows with chefs and experts from the Network.