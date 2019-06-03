There are a number of great options available when it comes to smart thermostats, but one of the leaders has always been Ecobee. The company has several models that we've looked at before , and now it has released a new model that's even better than all the previous ones. Ecobee just announced the SmartThermostat with Voice Control , which comes with new sensors, a refreshed design, and without a price increase over the Ecobee4's regular price . The new model is available starting today for $249.

Ecobee has taken the design of its previous-gen thermostats and improved the look, feel, and smarts of it. The new model is available starting right now, so be sure to add one to your home today!

The company says this new model will "help people reduce their energy consumption, save money and stay in control while home or away – all while enhancing the way they experience comfort and convenience." It has more power internally than any other model has had, like a crisper LCD display, a quad-core processor that enables better machine learning, and it helps bring better natural language processing and speed detection.

It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, so there's no limit as to what connection you can use. The room sensors have been improved and redesigned as well. These now have an enhanced wide-angle detection range, and the battery life has been extended to five years on each one. It comes with one sensor, and you can buy extras in 2-packs for $79. Unlike some other models on the market, the Ecobee SmartThermostat Voice Control supports just about every assistant out there, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and IFTTT.

You can buy the new thermostat today from Ecobee's own site, Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowes, and more.

